Barnes

Graveside services for Dorothy "Dot" Barnes will be held today at 10:00am at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 7759

Gray

Funeral services for Mabern Gene Gray will be held today at 10:00am at Forest Park East Funeral Home.  A committal service to immediately follow.

Marks, Sr.

A celebration of life service for Truitt K. Marks, Sr wil be held today at 11:00am at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2901 MLK in Dickinson.  Burial will be at 2:15pm at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.

Murphy

Funeral services for Glenda O'Dell Murphy will be held today at 10:00am at Emken Linton Funeral Home.  Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription