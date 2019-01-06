Barnes
Graveside services for Dorothy "Dot" Barnes will be held today at 10:00am at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 7759
Gray
Funeral services for Mabern Gene Gray will be held today at 10:00am at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A committal service to immediately follow.
Marks, Sr.
A celebration of life service for Truitt K. Marks, Sr wil be held today at 11:00am at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2901 MLK in Dickinson. Burial will be at 2:15pm at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Murphy
Funeral services for Glenda O'Dell Murphy will be held today at 10:00am at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
