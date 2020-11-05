Joe Lewis Kokamoe Puntes

TEXAS CITY —
Joe Lewis Puentes Jr, 32 of Texas City Texas passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Joe was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 27, 1987 to the parents of Laurie Rodriguez and Joe Lewis Puentes Sr. He was currently working as a construction worker in Lake Charles, Louisiana restoring the area after Hurricane Laura.
He will be remembered for his loving personality and smile. The thing he loved most of all was being a father to his children and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Laurie Rodriguez; father Joe Lewis Puentes Sr; children Datavin Harris, Monica Sandavol, , Jaryah Puentes, Daryan Puentes, Damarion Cockrell, Journee Puentes, Ja’Niyah Puentes; sisters Elexandra Puentes, Lydia Puentes and Christina Puentes; brother Prince Edward; Grandmother Lupe Rodriguez; nephew Ceasar Campbell; Aunt Terry Rodriguez and Uncle Troy Rodriguez. He is predeceased by his Grandfather Dickie Robin Rodriguez.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3pm with a chapel service to begin at 5pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. The service will be live streamed on Bay Area Funeral Directors Facebook webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.