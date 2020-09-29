Robert Lemoyne Mason, 77, resident of San Leon, Texas passed away September 26, 2020. He was born March 6, 1943 in Hastings, Oklahoma to parents George Lemoyne Mason and Eula Lucille Courtright Mason. He was a previous resident of League City, Texas for over 40 Years. He retired from Dow Chemical company, formerly Union Carbide and also worked for the City of League City and Onalaska ISD in his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Ellen Mason and his parents George Lemoyne Mason and Eula Lucille Mason, as well as sister Eula Mae Watson.
He is survived by daughters, Cammy L. Mason, Cassy L. Garcia and Reece Bundrick, and foster daughter, Andrea Brown; sons, David L. Mason and wife Becky, Craig L. Mason and wife Brenda, and Richard L. Mason; brother Author L. "Bub" Mason and wife Dorothy. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a humble man of few words, but he made a big impact on those around him and was giving of his time and talents. He was cherished by those close to him and he cherished them. He loved his pets like family and spoiled them continuously. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, although he never forgave them for firing Tom Landry. He loved to fish and tinker on cars, go karts or anything mechanical. He loved to go to on fishing trips with his Carbide friends to Choke Canyon, Rockport, West Bay and Lake Fork.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 9:00AM on October 1, 2020 at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas, In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the animal shelter of your choice.
