Maria Guadalupe Lopez

GALVESTON, TX — Maria “Marilou” Guadalupe Lopez, age 75, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born in Victoria, Texas, on May 14, 1947, to the late Jesus Martinez Limones and Katie (Sanchez) Limones.
She is preceded by her mother, Francis Limones, brothers, Jesse Limones, Jr., Jimmy Limones, Sr., Jerry Limones, Sr., and her sister Beatrice Limones Achord.
Marilou is survived by her husband Fidencio Lopez, her children, Rodolfo “Rudy” Ramirez, Jr., Marisa Lopez Beal (Randall Beal), Maricella Lopez (Joey Buck), Marivel Lopez (Abelardo “AB” Garza). She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Rodolfo “Little Rudy” Ramirez, Claudia Ramirez (Tyler), Ava Beal, Colton Beal, Jaxen Lopez Garza, and Amelia Rose Garza. She also leaves behind her sisters, Nancy Galicia, Rosemary Limones and Judy Limones. Brother and sister in laws, Elvira Monteferrante, Andres “Andy” Lopez and Olivia Lopez, Blanca Lopez, Nelly and Leon Valle, and Glafiro and Esmeralda Valle. Her loving Comadres, Po-Ke-No family, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and neighbors that she loved dearly.
Marilou and Fidencio were proud owners of Lopez Locksmith for over 30 years. She was an outstanding cook and loved to share her language of love with many. She will always be remembered by her generous hospitality and making everyone feel like family.
A memorial service will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1:00pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.