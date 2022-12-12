Maria Guadalupe Lopez

GALVESTON, TX — Maria “Marilou” Guadalupe Lopez, age 75, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born in Victoria, Texas, on May 14, 1947, to the late Jesus Martinez Limones and Katie (Sanchez) Limones.

She is preceded by her mother, Francis Limones, brothers, Jesse Limones, Jr., Jimmy Limones, Sr., Jerry Limones, Sr., and her sister Beatrice Limones Achord.

