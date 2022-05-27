Grogan

Services for Ellenor Grogan will be held at 11a-12:30p, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy in Galveston, Texas 77550

Winters

Services for Venola Winters will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crossing Community Church, 3225 W. Orem Dr. in Houston, Texas

Scott, Jr.

Services for Michael Scott, Jr. will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. Burial after at Lakeview Cemetery

Bolar

Services for Henry Bolar will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L in Galveston, Tx

