Family and Friends will celebrate the life of Mary Fontenot Robinson on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 1950 Hwy 3, League City.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Malcolm C. Dotson, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Mary leaves precious memories with her sons, Wilfred (Shirley), Wilbert, Sr. and Gilbert Robinson (Gia); her daughter, Lorena Green; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandkids with one on the way; sisters, Rosalie Fonteno and Joyce Murray; two sisters- in- laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Mainland and Clear Lake Regional Hospitals, Heart To Heart Hospice, Texas City Fire Department, her providers, Jacqueline Ray, Nikkishia Henley-Phillips and Monica Martinez; Doctors Alkarra, Patel and Tran; as well as Pastor Malcolm Dotson.
We are forever grateful for your care and professionalism shown to mom during her moment of need.
See her webpage and sign guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
