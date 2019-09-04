Rafaela “Rafie” Obregon, 76, passed away on August 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.
She was born on February 13, 1943 to Rafaela (Ruiz) Yanas and Juan Bravo Yanas in Texas City, Texas. Rafie lived in Texas City for 64 years and retired from Union Carbide in 2001. After her husband Ernesto passed away in 2008, she made her home in Austin then El Paso with her daughter. She greatly enjoyed her retired life in El Paso traveling to visit her beloved family, caring for her grandchildren, taking her “silver sneakers classes”, and enjoying the El Paso weather and casinos! She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Claudia (Obregon) Cabrera and husband Juan Cabrera; grandchildren, Juan Eduardo “Wayo” III, Sofia Raquel and Carolina Amalia; and her siblings, Lilly Nunez, Margaret Cleveland, Lola Anzaldua, and brother, Tim Yanas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Obregon; her parents, Rafaela and Juan; and her brothers, Johnny and Frank Yanas.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m., with a rosary at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
