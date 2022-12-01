GALVESTON, TX — I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7
Gracie Mae Smith affectionally known as “Granny”, 67, peacefully passed away, Thursday, November 24, 2022, surrounded by her children.
Gracie Mae was born August 28, 1955, in Galveston, TX to the late James W. Brown, Sr. and Jo Ann Smith.
Gracie Mae was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, TX under the leadership of Pastor A. W. Colbert and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Montgomery, LA under the leadership of Pastor Andre Haynie where she served in multiple ministries with a special love for the youth department as well as assisted in numerous capacities as it related to rendering services to God’s kingdom.
Gracie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Betty Joyce Brown, Sandra Jean Brown, brothers, Louis Smith, James W. Brown, Jr. and her son-in-law Tyrone Denton, Sr.
Gracie Mae leaves cherished memories of her life with her beloved and devoted children, Kimberly Ray-Denton, Austin “Geechie” Ray, IV, and Travis Ray, nephew/son Edwin “Bam” Lundy, grandchildren, Joshua Norris, Malcolm Norris (Nisheka), Raphael Thompson, Jr., Breylon Johnson, Elisa Ray and Ezekiel Ray, great granddaughter Nyla Grace Norris, brother Willie James Smith (Joyce), Lifelong partner, spouse and friend Minister David Layton, as well as a host of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and friends.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Avenue M 1/2 Galveston, TX 7750 with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating. Plants and condolences may be sent to the family.
