Gilbert Gomez Torres, age 69, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City today at 11 a.m.
Rite of Interment will take place on Monday, September 10th at Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. The procession to the cemetery will depart Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City at 12 Noon.
