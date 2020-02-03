Phillip Rodriguez, Jr., 72, of La Marque, passed away February 1, 2020, in Texas City.
A service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., under the directions of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.