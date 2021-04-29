GALVESTON — Joseph Silva age 58 of Galveston died Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Memorial services are 10:00am Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Joe was born December 8, 1962 in Galveston to Joe and Bertha Gonzalez Silva. He was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School. He employed himself as the consummate handyman who enjoyed and was able to fix anything. A member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Joe loved his church where he enjoyed singing. He was a family man that cherished the time he could spend with his beloved family. He is now resting in the presence of the Lord and awaits that great meeting one day when we shall all be reunited.
Preceded in death by his father, survivors include his daughter Melissa Silva of Texas City; mother Bertha Silva of Galveston; sister Dianna Fuentes and husband Juan of Baytown; granddaughter Rianna Silva and grandson Preston Silva of Texas City; nephew Aaron Fuentes and wife Meredith, other relatives and many friends.
