Abshier
Memorial service for Garry Abshier will be held today at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Butler
Funeral services for Kris Butler will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Caligone
Services for Carolyn Caligone will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, Hitchcock, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Corder
Celebration of life services for Christopher Corder will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at San Leon Cemetery.
Garza
Services for Fortunato Garza will be held today at 2:00pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, La Marque, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Holmes
Homegoing services for Willie Holmes will be held today at 11:00am at St. John's Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hypolite
Services for Michael Hypolite will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX under the direction of Pryority Funeral Experience.
Pennington
Services for Eric Pennington will be held today at 12:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Plowman
Graveside services for Jan Plowman will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Potter
Celebration of life services for Jo Ann Potter will be held today at 10:00am at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, TX.
