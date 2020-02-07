Childs
Funeral service for Alice Childs will be held today at 11:00am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Howard
Funeral services for Elizabeth Howard will be held today at 1:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors, Texas City, TX.
Jennings
Funeral service for Bartley Jennings, Jr. will be held today at 12:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kelley
Memorial services for Dillion Kelley will be held today at 12:00pm at Temple Baptist Church under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Manis
Services for Robert Manis will be held today at 2:00pm at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
O’Neal
Funeral mass for Rosalie O’Neal will be held today at 6:30pm at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church under the direction of Waller-Thornton Funeral Home.
Partida Sr.
Funeral service for Raul Partida Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX
Payson
Services for Kathryn Payson will be held today at 10:00am at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, TX.
Thompson
Memorial services for Timothy Thompson will be held today at 11:00am in the Edna's Room of the Grand Opera House in Galveston, TX.
Williams
A Celebration of Life services for Elizabeth Williams will be held today at 11:00am at Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Jay Chapel.
Wilson
Funeral services for Margeree Wilson will be held today at 11:00am at St. John Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
York
Funeral mass for Lem York will be held today at 10:00am Queen of the Peace Catholic Church in La Marque., TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City, TX.
