Gino William Dolfi , passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Regent Care Center of League City at the age of 91. He was born in Galveston, Texas to Gino Dolfi and Sylvia Worley. Gino was employed at American National Insurance Company in Galveston, Texas for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying deer hunting and rock hunting.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Dampier Dolfi, son Gene Alan Dolfi, and his parents Gino Dolfi and Sylvia Worley. Survived by son Glen William Dolfi, daughter and son-in-law Dina and Don Pedersen, son and daughter-in-law Greg and Pollyanna Dolfi. He also is survived by his four beloved grandchildren: Zackary Gene Pedersen, Abrianna Loal Dolfi, Ashlyn Claire Pedersen Wooten, Jayna Elizabeth Dolfi.
Gino will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. The family of Gino Dolfi would like to thank the loving caretakers at Regent Care Center of League City and Essential Hospice for loving and caring for Gino.
