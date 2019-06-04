Anne Elizabeth Moore, 19, of Dickinson, passed away May 30, 2019. Annie was born April 29, 2000, to Troy and Sharon Moore in Galveston, TX.
She danced with the Bay Area School of Dance for 15 years and graduated from Dickinson High School. Annie has been attending College of the Mainland and was registered to start Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School. She will be remembered as a bright, vibrant person and a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.
Annie was preceded in death by her grandfather Larry Eason.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents Troy and Sharon Moore; her grandparents Stanley and Netha Moore, and Edith Eason; aunts Melissa Eason Brackin and husband Dewey, Tracy Moore Whitley and husband Bobby, and Susan Moore Dunn and husband John; uncle George Moore; and many cousins and countless friends she loved and adored.
Annie’s family will be receiving friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, League City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.