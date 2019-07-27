CHARLES PAUL “CHUCK” TRCKA, age 79, was called home to Heaven at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Chuck was born on May 21, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was highly involved in his church community. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Charlie) Paul Trcka, Sr. and Elizabeth Frances (Witte) Trcka.
Chuck is survived by Toni, his loving wife of 28 years. He is also survived by four sons and 11 grandchildren: Jeff Trcka – Lindsey & Taylor; Todd & Lisanne Trcka – Jackson, Turner, & Arrington; Greg & Kristine Trcka – Sydney, Colton, Joe, & Jake; Paul & Rikki Fonte – Matthew, Andrew, Josh, & Rylee.
Chuck is also survived by his siblings: Kathleen Taylor and husband, Hugh; Don Trcka and wife, Bev; Paul Trcka and wife Cherie; and Randy Trcka and friend, Sara. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Madeline Cascio, and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who have cared for Chuck throughout his illness, especially during his last few hospital stays.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Crowder Funeral Home in League City.
Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. John Kappe will serve as the Celebrant. Immediately following the Mass, a luncheon will be held in Madonna Hall. After lunch there will be a procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chuck’s brothers: Don Trcka & Randy Trcka; cousin, H.C.Kosler; and nephews, Mark Cascio, Michael Cascio, and Michael Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Boullion, David Leak, and Hugh Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.