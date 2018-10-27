Nancy Marie Allison of League City passed away Friday, October 19, 2018, at her residence at the age of 76.
Service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. for friends and family at Bay Harbor Methodist Church in League City with Pastor Paul Clines.
Mrs. Allison was born on October 3, 1942, in Galveston, and graduated 1961 from Ball High School.
Mrs. Allison was a member of Bay Harbor Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. The family requests that instead of flowers a donation be made to Absolute Hospice in League City, TX. Nancy will be sadly missed.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years Rodger Wayne Allison, daughter Lisa Ann Allison, granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Allison, brother Luis Giusti, Jr. and his wife Maureen.
