Carole D. Myers (79) of Alvin passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018. She was born December 14, 1938 in Cameron, Texas to Raymond and Ester Hertenberger.
She lived in Alvin for 17 years and was formerly from Santa Fe and Texas City; she worked as a Manager at Monsanto Credit Union.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gordon L. Myers of Alvin, TX, four sons: Dennis Myers of Spring, TX, Greg Myers and wife Tammy of Alvin, TX, Jeff Myers of Bayou Vista, TX and Matt Myers and wife Mindy of Dickinson, TX; two sisters: Peggy Allen of Santa Fe and Susan Cordell of Santa Fe, TX; two brothers: Wilson Hertenberger and wife Marriane and Denson Hertenberger and wife Shirley; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
