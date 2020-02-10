GALVESTON—Marilyn Jayne Prusak age 79, of Galveston passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday February 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born October 5, 1940 in Galveston to Albert Jamail and Thora Strain Jamail, Marilyn was a 1957 graduate of Ball High School. After business school she became a legal secretary and then employed at UTMB where she remained until her retirement in 2005. While at UTMB she worked as a secretary for Dr. Levin, the Department of Pathology, in Affirmative Action and many areas that people would remember her. She was an extremely great artist who loved painting, music, dancing, and singing. She enjoyed her Island where she could swim and walk on the beach that she loved so much.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Edward Prusak and Stephen Anthony Prusak of Beaumont; grandson, Reginald Demetrius Prusak of Texas City; granddaughter, Trisha Elise Prusak of Marble Falls, Texas; and a sister, Shirley Watts of Missouri.
Pallbearers are Richard Prusak, Stephen Prusak, Reginald Prusak and Charlie Weldon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.