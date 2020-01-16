Joan Marie (Leonard) Thompson passed away in Antioch, CA on December 16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749. Services will begin at 12:00 noon. To fulfill her desire to come “back home to Texas,” Joan’s remains will be laid to rest there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.