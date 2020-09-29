Giovanni “Johnny” Giacona, age 82 of Galveston, Texas went to heaven to be with Jesus on September 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Clear Lake.
Johnny was born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy on February 13, 1938 to Rosaria DiCara and Vincenzo Giacona. He was one of five brothers and a sister. After graduating from high school, he attended a two-year course at Lagomarsino in Milan, Italy, for Totalia, and helped by his brother Giuseppe (Joe) Giacona and graduating at the top of his class, he was awarded a work visa for the United States. So in 1964 Johnny came to America in search of a better life and met Mattea Buzzurro, thanks to his uncle, Tony Cina, and Mattea’s godmother, Maria Mazzara. Upon marrying in 1965, they moved to Houston, Texas for five years before moving back to Galveston. Johnny was employed by Mainland Typewriter in Texas City, owned by his brother Giuseppe (Joe) Giacona, until he opened his own business ABM-American Business Machines, Inc. in Galveston in 1985.
Johnny was a kind, loving, tender-hearted person with a great sense of humor who never was seen with a frown on his face. He had a sincere heart with a great love for his family, and especially, his grandchildren. Johnny was well-known in his community as an avid fisherman, card player, and for his ability to deliver many jokes “always in Italian” on demand. He was a member of Kiwanis and Knights of Columbus in Galveston. He was the “go-to guy” when a copier, typewriter, or calculator repair was needed. He had the skill to fix almost anything! In addition, he loved the thrill of tarantella dancing with his Italian friends and family. Lastly was his love for soccer. He played the fullback position competitively until the age of 65. He loved to travel the world with his wife Mattea. Johnny was someone that will not be easily forgotten and he will be greatly missed by his family and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo and Rosaria DiCara Giacona; and brothers Gaspare Giacona and Vittorio Giacona, all of Palermo, Italy, and Giuseppe (Joe) Giacona of Clear Lake.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mattea Giacona, of Galveston; son, Vincent Giacona of the Woodlands; and grandchildren Grayson Giacona, Evan Giacona, and Taylor Patterson. He is also survived by a sister, Rosetta and Salvatore Giacona, of Palermo, Italy and brother, Sal Giacona of Sausalito, Ca. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maria and Keith Dent of Henderson, Nevada, Grace Buzzurro of Dallas, Texas, John and Cindy Buzzurro of Simpsonville, North Carolina, Joan Giacona of Clear Lake, and Ina Giacona of Palermo, Italy, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.
Johnny was a devout Catholic and attended Holy Family Parish. His family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, October 2, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Giacona, Keith Dent, Ben Mazzara, Taylor Patterson, Greg Giacona, and Alfio Lofaro.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Johnny’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
