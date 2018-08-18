Bessire
Funeral services for Billie Jo Bessire will be held at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Texas City, 317 5th Ave. N. Graveside service will follow at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Bessire
