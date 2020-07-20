DICKINSON—
Jack Menotti, Jr. of Dickinson returned to the Lord, 7/18/2020 at 10:09 P.M. at Methodist St. John in Nassau Bay. He was 88 years old.
He was a son of Jack and Angelina Vitanza Menotti. Jack was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Joseph and Anthony and sister Louise West. He was a life time member of Shrine of True Cross Church. Jack was very active and dedicated to his church and was a member of the Annunciation Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order in Houston and The Knights of Columbus. He and his brother Joseph ran the Menotti Grocery Store for 9 years. Jack will be remembered for his kindness to those in need. He was a righteous man and served his country in the Air Force for 4 years. Jack had great interest and appreciation for the Fine Arts and traveling. He was a member of the Shrine of True Cross Choir. He never met a stranger, always friendly to people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5-7 P.M., Rosary at 7 P.M. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church with burial services following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Father Larry Wilson officiating.
Survivors: Sisters, Sister Camella Menotti, SSMN, and Mary Swindell, Linda Menotti, wife of Joseph, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
