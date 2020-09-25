Leslie Ann Harris vibrated higher on September 10th in Clear Lake. Affectionately called "Blacc Katt" and "Slim Boi", she was the baby of 5 born to Theresa Marie Harris on January 8, 1988. A highly respected performing artist, and professional photographer; she could be warm and compassionate, with humor that'd fill your spirit with laughter. She stood firm on whatever she believed and didn't run from the battle. If you found a weakness, she made it her strength. She yearned dearly to be with her mom, and now their spirits have rejoined.
She's survived by her father Edward Lesley Sellars; sisters LaQueta, Riece, LaTosha, and Charity; and mourned by a host of family and friends, especially those closest to her during different seasons of her life. She's a beloved godmother, and cherished partner of memorable entanglements.
She's predeceased by her mother Theresa; grandmothers Rosa Mae Harris & Martha Richardson; aunt Diana; uncle Ryan; cousin Charleston; 1st love Alquisha Mason; and bestie Jackie Randle.
"Death isn't the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while we live". "Grief is a price paid for love".
