DICKINSON — Charles Edmund "Eddie" Karbowski, age 80, of Santa Fe, TX passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from mesothelioma.
Eddie was born on Christmas Day, 1941 in Galveston, TX to Karl and Flo (Hart) Karbowski. Eddie grew up in La Marque and transferred to Santa Fe High School his junior year. It was at the Alta Loma Skating Rink that Eddie met the love of his life, Carolyn Johnson. At the age of 17, Eddie joined the Navy and served on the USS Ranger on a Far East Cruise. After returning home, Eddie and Carolyn married in 1962. Eddie's love of the water drew him into service with the U. S. Coast Guard in both Houston and Pensacola, FL from 1965 to 1969. Eddie and Carolyn eventually settled in Alvin where they raised two sons, Mike, and Ken. Eddie made a career out of working on small engines. During this time, Eddie earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Alvin Community College. Eddie and Carolyn moved to Santa Fe in 1997, and Eddie retired in 2003. With Eddie's assistance, Carolyn founded NAMI Gulf Coast in 1988 in Alvin, and expanded it to include Galveston and Brazoria counties. Eddie volunteered and served as a member of the NAMI Board of Directors for more than 30 years. Eddie also served for approximately 10 years on the Board of Directors of Westover Cove which provided housing for individuals with mental disabilities.
Eddie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and Carolyn made Bayou Vista their home for 7 years where Eddie could fish every day from his dock. Eddie was an amazing handyman who could do just about everything. His skills benefitted many, including NAMI and his church. He was always happy to help anyone who needed him. Eddie loved camping, working with his hands, and watching the Houston Astros. Eddie and Carolyn loved traveling the country with a group of dear friends. One of Eddie's greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eddie was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in La Marque for 15 years. He served on the Vestry for most of that time, as both Junior and Senior Warden. Eddie loved serving his church and was always there to help when needed.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; his baby daughter, Sherry Lynn; his brother, Terry Karbowski and his stepfather, Joe Harkrider.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn Karbowski of Santa Fe; sons, Ken Karbowski of Santa Fe and Mike Karbowski (Alicia) of Danbury; sister, Julie Hensley (Nelson) of Wimberely; brother, Doug Harkrider (Sharon) of Kemah and Uncle Paul Hart (Sondra) of Conroe. Eddie also leaves behind grandchildren, Kelly Cook (Michael), Carmon Hartshorn (Kevin), Jake Karbowski, Reese Ryan, West Ryan (Hannah), and Allyn Nault (Cody). Great grandchildren include Madison and Jackson Cook, Chase Jones, Ellie and Anderson Nault, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Eddie was a very gentle, kind, and loving man who will be forever missed.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque TX 77568. The visitation in the parish hall will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the memorial service following at 10:30. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, Eddie requested that donations be made to Westover Cove, The Karbowski Family Emergency Needs Fund, 2200 Mustang Road, Alvin TX 77511, NAMI Gulf Coast, POB 4096, Alvin TX 77511, or St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque TX 77568.
