Charles Edmund Eddie Karbowski

DICKINSON — Charles Edmund "Eddie" Karbowski, age 80, of Santa Fe, TX passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from mesothelioma.

Eddie was born on Christmas Day, 1941 in Galveston, TX to Karl and Flo (Hart) Karbowski. Eddie grew up in La Marque and transferred to Santa Fe High School his junior year. It was at the Alta Loma Skating Rink that Eddie met the love of his life, Carolyn Johnson. At the age of 17, Eddie joined the Navy and served on the USS Ranger on a Far East Cruise. After returning home, Eddie and Carolyn married in 1962. Eddie's love of the water drew him into service with the U. S. Coast Guard in both Houston and Pensacola, FL from 1965 to 1969. Eddie and Carolyn eventually settled in Alvin where they raised two sons, Mike, and Ken. Eddie made a career out of working on small engines. During this time, Eddie earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Alvin Community College. Eddie and Carolyn moved to Santa Fe in 1997, and Eddie retired in 2003. With Eddie's assistance, Carolyn founded NAMI Gulf Coast in 1988 in Alvin, and expanded it to include Galveston and Brazoria counties. Eddie volunteered and served as a member of the NAMI Board of Directors for more than 30 years. Eddie also served for approximately 10 years on the Board of Directors of Westover Cove which provided housing for individuals with mental disabilities.

