Patti Wilkerson

BACLIFF — Patti Jane Wilkerson, 90, of Bacliff, TX passed away on August 23, 2021. Patti was born in Wharton, TX on January 6, 1931.

She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Wilkerson and daughters, Gail Lee Davis and Pamela Jane Colwell. She is survived by daughters Debra Sellers and Wendy Taylor along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Forest Park East on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 9 am with a funeral to follow at 10 am and interment in Forest Park East Cemetery.

