Joan Frances (Lowy) Schweigert, 1928-2020
Having lived a very full life, and being at peace, Joan Schweigert returned unto her heavenly Father on September 15, 2020, in Webster, Texas.
Born in Port Chester, New York on July 9, 1928, Joan was predeceased by her mother Charlotte A. Scott, her father (Samuel) Joseph F. Lowy, her sister Virginia A. Rogers.
She is survived by her children: Sally A. Ewers, Ellen L. Schweigert, Robert J. Schweigert, Laura E. DiPette, and Daniel S. Schweigert; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joan’s inspirational life and sage wisdom will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Condolences may be sent to 1617 3rd Street League City, Texas 77573
