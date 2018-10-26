SANTA FE—Mrs. Shirley Ann Bartholmey passed from this life Wednesday evening, October 24, 2018, in Texas City.
Shirley was born August 21, 1943 in Henry County, Kentucky but eventually made her way to Texas after she fell in love and married the love of her life, Mike. While in Texas, she served as the Deputy County Clerk in Shelby County for many years and ultimately moved further south where she worked as a Santa Fe ISD substitute teacher and managed the Homestead restaurant in Alvin. Shirley was a one of a kind lady. Her love to travel took her to many great places but one of her favorite places to go was the Texas City Dyke, where she and Mike would sit and watch the boats sail by. Another one of her favorite destination was Brenham, TX. Every visit would always include a stop at the Blue Bell Creamier. She loved watching gameshows on TV and never encountered a Crossword Puzzle that she couldn’t tackle. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. and Jesse Chandler; son, Billy Raisor, Jr.; furbaby, Stormy.
Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Gervase “Mike” Bartholmey. Jr.; son, Robert Raisor and wife, Jennifer; daughters, Kim Sipes and husband, Richard, Thesia Allinder and husband, Malcom; brothers, Jim Walker, Billy Ray Chandler and wife, Elane, Roy Chandler; grandchildren, Alyssa Raisor, Sarah Sipes, Austin Sipes, Rachel Sipes, Jessica Bartholmey, Brandon Allinder, Ryan Allinder; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Shirley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
