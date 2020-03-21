Dr. Thomas W. Brown passed away February 16th in Gainesville, FL. He was a longtime resident of Texas City. He was employed by TCISD in various capacities including vice principle of TCHS and assistant superintendent.
He went on to serve as the superintendent of Southside ISD in San Antonio, TX and as CEO of Job Corps in San Marcos, TX and Gainesville, FL.
He Is survived by his 2 sons, their families, many grandchildren and great-0grandchildren as well as countless friends.
A special thank you to all that helped care for him during his last few years.
