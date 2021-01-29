TEXAS CITY — Joseph Aloysius Godinich Sr, passed away January 27, 2021. Joe was born in Galveston on June 4, 1937 to John and Josephine Godinich. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1956. On November 12, 1960 he married the love of his life Patricia Treadaway. Joe retired from Amoco Chemical in 1997.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine Godinich; brothers, Thomas “Bo” Godinich, Sr., Albert “Alby” Godinich, Sr., Santo “Jerome” Godinich, Sr., Vincent “Piccolo” Godinich, Sr. and John “Johnny” Godinich.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Treadaway Godinich; daughters, Laurie Godinich Richie, Aimee Godinich and Chris Knowlton, Sons, Joseph A. Godinich Jr. and Sue Heider and Michael Godinich and wife Sylvia; Sister, Sr. Josephine Marie Godinich. Grandchildren, Jessica Richie Canary and husband Joel, Caitlin Godinich O’Neal and husband Jordan, Emily Richie, Joseph A. Godinich III, Brandon Godinich, Kara Godinich, Bryce Godinich, Jared Godinich, Karlee Godinich, Kyra Godinich, Alexis Godinich. PawPaw as he was best known by all of those that loved him, enjoyed spending time with his family.
We would like to send special thanks to the nurses and staff at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and the nurses and staff at SNG Sandcastle Dialysis.
There will be no service at this time.
