Mary Frances “Susie” Tannos of League City, age 86, passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born in Galveston [B.O.I.] to John P. Teahan and Grace Stevenson Teahan on March 20, 1933. Mary Frances was a long-time parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Galveston, and graduated from Ursuline Academy with the class of 1951. She found employment with W. L. Moody and Co. as personal secretary to Mary Moody Northen, until her marriage to Joseph Tannos in 1960, whereupon they resided in La Marque, Ponce, Puerto Rico, Charleston, West Virginia, and finally in League City. She was an accomplished pianist and taught for several years. She enjoyed flower gardening and raising chickens for hobbies.
Mary Frances was predeceased by her parents and daughter Lola Kathleen. She is survived by husband Joseph Tannos, daughter Brenda Mitchiner and husband Tignal, son Paul, son Louis and wife Ginny. Grandchildren are Megan Nohra, Katelyn Grindstaff, husband Matthew, Tayler Mitchiner, Cody de LaCruz, Jonah Tannos, Patrick Stehley, Mary Alison Tannos, Macey Tannos, Grace Tannos, Justin Tannos and Madison Tannos. Also surviving are sister Patricia Thorpe and a host of cousins.
Visitation and vigil service will be held at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City on Thursday, September 26, at 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a Vigil Service beginning at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be at the church on Friday at 10:30 AM followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. Pallbearers are Cody de LaCruz, Jonah Tannos, Justin Tannos, Paul Daly, Matthew Grindstaff, and Tignal Mitchiner.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, memorials may be rendered to Ursuline Sisters, 353 S. Sappington Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63122-6331.
Rejoice and be joyful, celebrate rather than mourn, for I will never again be tired, cold, hungry, thirsty, hot, sick, hurt, or lonely. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord.” (Corinthians II, 5:8)
