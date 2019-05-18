DICKINSON—Emily Ann Peterson Devault, 79, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Emily’s family invites those who would join them as they celebrate her life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6) with Pastor William L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
