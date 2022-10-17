SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Theresa Marie (Kesel) Bethea passed from this life Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in Texas City.
Born August 5, 1937, in Galveston, Mrs. Bethea had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1969, previously of Galveston. She was a secretary for Santa Fe I.S.D. and Dr. Higgs and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Theresa was an Elvis and Houston Astro fan and enjoyed going to casinos, shopping, and taking road trips. She was a kind, loving lady, who will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Theresa (Fugger) Kesel; husband, James Bethea; son, Darren Bethea.
Survivors include her son, James Thomas “Bubba” Bethea, Jr. and wife, Deanna of Dickinson; daughter, Becky Sullivan and husband, David of Santa Fe; sister, Joyce Christiansen of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Jeremiah Sullivan and wife, Lisa, Jenny Sullivan and husband, Marvin, Jacob Sullivan and wife, Amanda, Chelsee Amato and husband, Greg, Seth Bethea, Colton Kimling-Bethea, Taryn Young; great-grandchildren, Raegan Sullivan, Seth Alexander Bethea, Tori James Cambell and husband, Kris, Madelyn Sullivan, Abigail Forasiepi, Emily Forasiepi, Addie Amato, Blayze Young, Landyn Young, Gavyn Young; great-great-grandchild, Declan James; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 — 12:00, with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Internment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colton Kimling-Bethea, Marvin Forasiepi, Tracy Jewell, Martha Lee, Jacob Sullivan, Jeremiah Sullivan. Honorary bearer will be Captain Dennis Padron. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.