Theresa Marie (Kesel) Bethea

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Theresa Marie (Kesel) Bethea passed from this life Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in Texas City.

Born August 5, 1937, in Galveston, Mrs. Bethea had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1969, previously of Galveston. She was a secretary for Santa Fe I.S.D. and Dr. Higgs and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Theresa was an Elvis and Houston Astro fan and enjoyed going to casinos, shopping, and taking road trips. She was a kind, loving lady, who will be missed by all.

