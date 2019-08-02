John A. Musick was born Thursday, March 28, 1957 in Galveston, Texas to John E. and Dona M. Musick. He died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at UTMB at the age of 62.
John was very proud to have participated in the first Texas Special Olympics. As a youth he participated with the Boy Scouts of America, and the Galveston Chapter of the Order of De Molay. He was a volunteer with The American Red Cross for many years. He graduated from Ball High School in 1976 having lettered in swimming. The relationships of his youth remained with him throughout his life. As a young man he gained interest in motorcycles and the C.B. Radio. He enjoyed bike rallies and C.B. clubs where his friends lovingly referred to him as “Big John”.
In most recent years he truly enjoyed phone contact with his friends, and family and served as a mending glue to us all to help us remember fond family memories and to learn of current family related happenings.
He leaves behind his Uncle John and Aunt Marlene Talbitzer of Kenneth City, Florida. His Sister Mary Musick, brothers Charlie Musick and wife Dianna, Brother Joe Musick, half siblings Frank Musick, Norma Herrin, William Musick, James Musick, and many nieces and nephews.
Serving John as honorary pallbearers will be John White, Charlie Musick, Ian Freudenberg, Sean Musick, and Beck Musick.
John was very proud and appreciative of the staff and many friendships of Libbie’s Place at Moody Methodist Church where he attended nearly nine years.
John was also greatly thankful for the kindness and care received by the staff of the DaVita Dialysis Center over the last eight years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
A memorial celebration of John’s life will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street in Galveston.
