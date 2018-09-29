The family of Rev. Robbie G. Collins invites you to join them as they celebrate the Life, Love and Legacy of God’s Faithful Servant. Services will be held Monday, October 1, 2018, at West Point Baptist Church (3003 Ave M) with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating, Pastor A.C. Tryon eulogist. He will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Robbie was born September 4, 1936, in Monroe, LA to Luther & Alberta Collins. He moved to Galveston at an early age with his brothers and worked various jobs.
Robbie answered his call into the ministry at the Sunlight Baptist Church. Shortly after he was called as pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Galveston, and later was called to serve as pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX. He also serves as a crossing guard with G.I.S.D. for over 17 years, and was loved by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, as well as his devoted wife of 40 years; Lois T. Collins; three brothers; Verlin, Willie, and Jessie Collins; and a daughter, Rosalind “Tina” Farmer.
Robbie leaves precious memories with his children, Ronald L. Collins, Thea N. Ward, Jeremy R. Collins, Sr. (Brenda) and Rev. Carleton L. Collins, Sr. (D’Onna), Valencia Kinlaw, his brothers and sister, uncles, aunts, cousins, as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, extended family, and friends.
Send online condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.