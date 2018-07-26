Haley Michele Frizzell

July 10, 1999 – July 22, 2018

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hitchcock, Texas. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow at Madonna Hall.

A Celebration of Life will also be held in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Please help others affected by this tragedy by donating to www.br3t.org and add “iconic” in the comments.

Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX, 512-353-4311

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription