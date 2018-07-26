Haley Michele Frizzell

July 10, 1999 – July 22, 2018
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hitchcock, Texas. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow at Madonna Hall.
A Celebration of Life will also be held in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Please help others affected by this tragedy by donating to www.br3t.org and add “iconic” in the comments.
Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX, 512-353-4311
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.