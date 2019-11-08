Harold Shaw, Jr. was born on August 9, 1949 to Harold Shaw, Sr. and Iris Louise Gillis. He was a 1968 graduate of Central High School, retiring after diligent service with Walmart. He was a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. He was a fisherman at heart; his unconditional love for his family and friends will be greatly missed.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Harold Shaw, Jr. passed on November 4, 2019 from his earthly life into eternity. He was preceded in death by his parents, and other loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Laverta A. Shaw; children, Harold Shaw III (Yvonne), Krystal Shaw (Olajuwon), Andre Crear and Tomasa Crear; grandchildren, Mark Rodriguez, Mystre Shaw, Kearra Shaw, Britaney Shaw, Ka’Van Jones, Olajuwon Smith, Jr., and Ore’Darius Smith; siblings, Renee Brown, Bryan Brown, Byron Brown, Donald Brown, Donnica Brown and Heronda Castille; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday November 12 at 11:15 a.m. Services are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.