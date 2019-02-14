Joe Max Taylor

GALVESTON—Joe Max Taylor, 86, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Nathaniel Matthews, Jr.

GALVESTON—Nathaniel Matthews, Jr., 84, departed this life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Isaac Fanuiel III

GALVESTON—Isaac Fanuiel III, 68, departed this life on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Ezola Marie Valsin Syes

GALVESTON—Ezola Marie Valsin Syes, 78, departed this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Ivory Anderson

GALVESTON—Ivory Anderson, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Frances Jeanette Sullivan

GALVESTON—Frances Jeanette Sullivan, age 85, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

