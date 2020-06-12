Marion August Banuelos (“Kidd”), 87, entered eternal life on June 2, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land, TX surrounded by his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mariano and Rosario Banuelos; his 8 older siblings, Rueben, Eva, George, Olga, Romeo, Herbert, Ernest, and Gloria; his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen Banuelos and two of his beloved children, Jo Ellen Banuelos and Steven Eric Banuelos. He will be greatly missed by his family – sister: Evangelina Banuelos; children: Terry Rutherford (Art), Darlene Glaser (Bill), David Banuelos (Stacy), Angel Price (Bret, Sr.), Marian Stanzel (Paul), and Gregory Banuelos (Tsu); 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Marion was born in Houston, TX on May 13, 1933. He enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 and served on the USS Rupertus DD-851 as a boiler operator in the Korean War (1950-54).
Marion met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Puente, in 1953 in Galveston, TX. They married in 1955 and settled in Galveston where they raised 8 children. He worked as an x-ray technician at John Sealy’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Mainland Medical Center and retired in 1998 after working 41 years. In order to support his large family, he also worked multiple part-time jobs and was the owner of The Bead Scene. In 2003, he moved to Dallas, TX and in 2011 settled down in Missouri City, TX.
He loved spending time with people, especially his family, and he was the consummate storyteller.
We, his children, are grateful for the example our dad set for us with his work ethic and for the sacrifices he made for us. We will miss him dearly.
The family asks that donations be made to Bugles Across America in honor of Marion “Kidd” Banuelos at buglesacrossamerica.org.
Memorial Mass is on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1510 Fifth Street, Missouri City, TX. Inurnment is at 2:15 P.M., Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77038. Earthman Southwest Funeral Directors (281) 240 -3300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.