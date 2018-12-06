James E. Hamp peacefully departed from this life at his home on November 25, 2018 with his children by his side.
James was born in Wallis, TX on April 5, 1941 to Cora Geneva Davis & James Hamp. He was their only child and was a premature baby who fought to survive. Although James was never a large man, he had the physical strength of men twice his size. He was affectionately called “Macho Man”. He was a friendly but relatively introverted soul with a huge heart. He adored children and was the most loving and devoted son to his mother. He also loved drawing/sketching, yard work, refurbishing items, and going on drives around the city. After leaving Lincoln High School, he worked in the construction industry at the refinery’s and lastly at Lipton Tea as a Forklift operator.
James is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and grandchildren, Brittany Reynolds and E’Leal Franklin.
He is survived by his son, James W. Hamp (Shirley) of Texas City, TX and his daughters, Stephanie Correia of Texas City, Lorna Reynolds of La Marque, TX and Trey Cartwright of Baytown, TX; eight grandchildren, Shakala Hamp, Joseph Correia, Ennisha Franklin, Ennessey Franklin, Cameron Hamp, LaKisha Auzston (Brian), Joe A. Wafer (Nykia) and Joshua Roy Wafer and a multitude of beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
