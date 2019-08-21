LA MARQUE—Florence Tottenham, 88, departed this life on August 18, 2019 at UTMB Clear Lake Hospital.
She was a longtime resident of La Marque where she raised her ten children: Lynda, *Brenda, Teresa, Dianne, Carolyn, *Floyd, Jr., *Calvin, Leonard, Jeff and Earl; she also has seven sisters; numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family of Mrs. Tottenham invites you to join them in celebrating her life. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at McKinney United Methodist Church (1607 Nashby, La Marque, TX), with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
See full obit and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
