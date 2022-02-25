SANTA FE — Mrs. Nicolette Curtis passed from this life Sunday evening, February 20, 2022, in Texas City.
Nicolette was born in Bishop's Stortford England on November 25, 1944, to Ernest and Dorothy (Dean) Sterzinger. The family moved back to the states and in high school she met the love of her life, Wayne. She stayed by his side during deployment to Germany and eventually found their way to Santa Fe where they raised their family. Nicolette was a wonderful gardener whose flower beds always flourished. She especially loved growing roses. In the kitchen, she didn't believe in measuring which was why her cooking was so tasty. Nicolette loved being a grandmother and was a great caregiver to her grandchildren when times were tough for the family. She was a talented quilter and embroider - always making sure her grandkids had personalized items made from the heart. She had a giving spirit and was always helping those in need. Nicolette was loved by so many, and she will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Sterzinger; son-in-law, Robert Brock; brother-in-law, Jimmy Curtis.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 59 years, Alfred Wayne Curtis; sons, Brian Curtis and wife, Deanna, Steven Curtis and wife, Evelyn; daughter, Karri Brock; sisters, Elaine Wiggins, Jackie Crainer; grandchildren, Kassie McCann, Kelsey Curtis, Kaylah Curtis, Danielle Curtis, Elizabeth Curtis, Bianca Curtis, Adrian Curtis, Christian Curtis; fur baby, Shadow; granddogs, Cricket and Romeo.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 12:00, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Reverend David Harris officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
