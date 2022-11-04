June Carolyn Jolly

FREMONT, CA — June Carolyn Jolly was freed from her earthly bonds to enter into her Lord's presence October 30, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born June 25, 1947, in Galveston, TX to William and Minnie Hoffman, was raised in Alta Loma, TX, and had been a resident of Fremont, CA for over 40 years.

June was a devoted wife and mother, and faithful servant of God. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve Jolly, her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Tom Ainsworth, grandchildren Syd, Sam, Tessa, and Tallie, mother-in-law Isabelle Jolly, sister- and brother-in-law, Ella and Elliot Figman, brothers- and sisters-in-law Tom and Penny Jolly, and Ed and Michelle Jolly, and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Dorothy M. Brown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription