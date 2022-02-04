LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Casanna Howard, 91, of La Marque, Texas was born to the union of Abraham Hendricks and Ada Bell Hendricks on February 4, 1930. She passed away January 16, 2022. There will be a viewing on February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., followed by A Celebration Of Life At 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd. Street, Galveston, Texas under The Conduction of Apostle Aaron Johnson Of Temple Of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center. She Graduated with The Class Of 1947. After Graduation she moved to Washington, DC with her brother George Hendricks where she lived for a year. She then moved back to Texas where she met Gilbert Ward and moved to Cedar Lane, Texas. They later got married and to this union was born 4 children. She and her husband later moved to Galveston, Texas. She was Employed at UTMB Hospital for over 25 years. She was the best Mother, Grandmother and Best Friend you could ever wish for. She was loved by many. Although she was 91 She moved around like she was 40. She will be truly missed. Casanna Howard is preceded by her husband Alexander Howard; Her Parents Ida Bell Hendricks and Abraham Hendricks; Sisters: Eulla Lee Hendricks; and Helen Allen; Brother George Hendricks; Daughters Dorothy Ward Bernard and Helen Ward Goodlow; Step Daughter Susan Haynes; Son: Sam Alter Scott Ward; Step Son: David Dergin; Grandson Jeffery Alan Douglas Jr., Anthony Jerome Ward, and Dan Goodlow; Granddaughter: Rhonda Faye Goodlow Jones, Charika Goodlow; Niece Myra Hendricks; Mother In Law Don Lee Mack; Sister In Law Gloria Simpson; Nephews: Willie Allen Jr., and Earl Allen. She leaves to cherish her life her Daughter Eulla Ward Douglas; Son George Lewis Higgins; Grandchildren Yalunda Ward, Aleshea Ward, Thomas Ward, Christopher Donell Ward (Nicole) and Mark Ward. The repast will be held at the Temple of Deliverance Church, 1400 Sylvia St., La Marque, TX 77568.
