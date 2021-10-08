GALVESTON — Thomas Frederick Davis, III, 82, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born December 18, 1938, in Galveston. In his youth, Tommy spent many great days growing up on the island, whether it was drag racing on Cherry Hill or drive-in movies or parties on the beach, he and his 26 Roadster were the fastest car in town, and Tommy loved to reminisce and tell endless stories about his hay day. He earned the nickname, "Sleepy" early in life because of his calm demeanor. He loved hotrods and weight lifting, even winning a trophy at the YMCA for bench pressing 340 pounds.
Tommy operated his own auto repair shop for decades, and it was always a pleasure to stop by for great service and great conversations. He was a man of God and served the Lord as a Deacon at Central Christian Church for many years. Tommy was a loving father, raising two sons. He was a man who truly loved his family and friends; he always had a way of making everyone around him feel at peace and happy. Tommy remarkably always remained young at heart, from his carefree spirit and sense of humor to his love of pranks. He was always there to help anyone in need and was truly a "gentle giant."
Tommy is survived by his two sons, Thomas Davis and Walter Michael Davis, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Tommy's family will receive visitors at Klein Funeral Home in CyFair, 9719 Wortham Blvd., in Houston from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Monday, October 11.
Graveside service will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 13, at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
