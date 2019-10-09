GALVESTON—Lorenzo Shaw Sr., 69, departed this life on October 6, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt Gilead Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Dwyer officiating.
Left to cherish memories is his children, LaKeisha, Loren and Lorenzo Shaw, Jr.; three grandchildren; mother, Shirley Smith; brother, Darrell Thomas; sister, Pamela Ward and extended family and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
