Joel Farb, age 68, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Galveston on November 13, 1950 to Lillie and Haskell Farb and grew up on the island, graduating from Ball High School. He spent his freshman year at Penn State University and never lost his love for the Nittany Lions. In one of his very first classes, his psychology professor ignited his interest in that subject and he pursued it as his career. He transferred to the University of Texas at Austin and received his bachelor’s degree. He received his master’s degree from the University of Kansas.
Throughout his career Joel worked with many clients to help them with their behavior issues. For many years, he coordinated the autism program at The Arbor School, a school for developmentally challenged children. He also had a private practice working with both adults and children.
Joel was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He was kind, sincere and a truly good person and he was always there when you needed him. He was a trusted confidante and he gave excellent, thoughtful advice. He was proud to be Jewish and his Judaism was a guide throughout his life. We will miss lighting the Friday night candles, hearing him sing the Kiddush, and leading our seders at Passover. His loss leaves a big hole that is impossible to fill.
Joel is preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and Haskell Farb. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Gerilyn and John Gordon of Houston; nephew, Jeffrey Gordon of Atlanta; nephew, Jay Gordon and his wife Ilyse of Houston and Memphis; cousins, Helene Lubel and her family of Houston, Joseph Weintraub and his family of Santa Cruz, California, and Esther Shubitz and her family of Houston.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beth Jacob Cemetery in Galveston on 61st Street. Remembrances in his name can be made to Congregation Beth Jacob in Galveston or Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston.
