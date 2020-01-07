Ann Elizabeth Ridens Smith
HOUSTON—Ann Elizabeth Ridens Smith, 63, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. 409.763.2475 www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Stella Edwards Cola
GALVESTON—Stella Edwards Cola, 63, passed away at UTMB on January 4, 2020 surrounded by daughter and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home. (409) 621-1677
Evelyn Wallace Mclin
GALVESTON—Evelyn Wallace Mclin, 81, passed away at UTMB on December 23, 2019 surrounded by daughter. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home. (409) 621-1677
Richard Francis Peters
GALVESTON—Richard Francis Peters, age 102, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ashton Parke Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Florence Green
LA MARQUE—Florence Green, 72 of La Marque, Texas passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirector.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.