Harry Van Thompson
SANTA FE — Harry Van Thompson, age 79, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
John Matthew Gonzalez
GALVESTON — John Matthew Gonzalez, age 37, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CARNES BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 409-765-8080
