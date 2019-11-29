Mary Emilda Norton went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019 at the age of 78.
She is survived by her son, Roland Norton, Jr. (Aisha); and grandchildren, Jerica and Jacob Norton.
A Celebration of her life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale St., Houston, TX 77004. Visitation will be prior to services at 9:00 a.m. and the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Paradise South Cemetery, Pearland, Texas.
